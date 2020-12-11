Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $27,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 51,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,093 shares of company stock worth $2,315,580 in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.