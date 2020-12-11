Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

AYLA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

AYLA stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

