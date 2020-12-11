Bank of America Increases Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Price Target to $26.00

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

