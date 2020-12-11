Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of OZK opened at $31.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

