BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of BKU opened at $32.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

