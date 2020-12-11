Barclays Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $565.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $475.00 to $565.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $486.43.

NYSE FICO opened at $506.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.12. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $522.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.48 and its 200-day moving average is $431.13.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

