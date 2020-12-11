Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.62. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $81.83.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.