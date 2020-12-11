Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $8.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a P/E ratio of -230.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 118.2% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.