Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.85. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

