Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €68.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.29 ($63.87).

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

HFG stock opened at €57.65 ($67.82) on Tuesday. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.21 and its 200-day moving average is €44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.