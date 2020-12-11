Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of BIG opened at $46.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

