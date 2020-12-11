BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 760,132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

