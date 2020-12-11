BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.29.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.61. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BOK Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

