Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

BAH stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.