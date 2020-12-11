Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $87.64 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.