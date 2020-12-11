Boston Scientific’s (BSX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of BSX opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

