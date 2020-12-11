Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.07.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $426.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after buying an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

