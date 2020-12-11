Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO opened at $410.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.25 and a 200 day moving average of $344.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Henry Samueli bought 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.07.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

