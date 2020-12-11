Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share.

Shares of AVGO opened at $410.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.79.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

