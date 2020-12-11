BTIG Research Boosts Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $14.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

STIM stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.55. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 218.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems.

