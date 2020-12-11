BTIG Research Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $40.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.63.

TOL stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $763,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,396.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,825 in the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

