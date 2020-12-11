Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

BG stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

