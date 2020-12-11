Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.99 on Monday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.6796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.