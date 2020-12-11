Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

