Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of BVRDF opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.