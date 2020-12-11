C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1,133.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 85,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

CHRW opened at $92.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

