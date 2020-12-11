Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$140.27.

CNR stock opened at C$140.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.34. The stock has a market cap of C$99.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest acquired 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$142.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,680,957.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,217,660.58. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.73, for a total value of C$1,014,788.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,197,183.14. Insiders have sold 59,579 shares of company stock worth $8,449,892 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

