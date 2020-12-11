Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.3236 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,042,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 400,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.