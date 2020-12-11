Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBWBF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.