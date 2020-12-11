Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Insiders sold 333,048 shares of company stock valued at $26,767,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $699,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

