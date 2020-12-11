Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.20.

CPXWF stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Capital Power has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $29.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

