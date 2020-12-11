Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 3,035 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.81.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

