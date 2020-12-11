Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,716.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $15,913,500 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.