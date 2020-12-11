Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.42 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

TJX opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $66.89.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

