Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.11 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 165,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.