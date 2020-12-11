Captrust Financial Advisors Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

NYSE:APD opened at $268.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.59 and its 200-day moving average is $277.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

