Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 114.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in CSX by 396.9% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

