Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,596 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.04% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,463,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 124,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

IBDS stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

