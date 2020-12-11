Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,547 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,074.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,106,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,137 shares of company stock worth $32,628,602. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $153.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

