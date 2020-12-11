Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 34,158 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,919,000 after buying an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after buying an additional 840,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock valued at $52,277,204. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

