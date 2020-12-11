Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 385 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $65.18 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

