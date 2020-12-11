Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 403 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 897.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Eaton by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 70,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Eaton by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NYSE:ETN opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

