Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 8,651 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after acquiring an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after acquiring an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,528,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

