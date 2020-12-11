Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 889 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

SJNK stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.