Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

