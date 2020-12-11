Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,692 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,240 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $60.50 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

