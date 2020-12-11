Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

