Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJPRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Central Japan Railway from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.