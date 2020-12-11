Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 21,818 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,229 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,944,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,848 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV opened at $32.55 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.59.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

