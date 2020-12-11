Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Open Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 16.9% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

